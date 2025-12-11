Listen to Article

Emergency situations are hectic for everyone involved, from the person making the call to first responders to the emergency services. Moments like car accidents, medical crises, or wildfires are difficult situations when trying to describe what’s going on around you. In these situations, every second counts.

To acknowledge this, Google has introduced Emergency Live Video on Android. This new feature is designed to give dispatchers an immediate, visual understanding of the scene.

Android’s emergency live video feature allows a dispatcher communicating with a user during a call or text to request that they share a live video with their Android device. Then, a user receives a prompt and can tap it to stream securely from their camera. The video is a real-time view of the scene. It serves two purposes: one, it allows first responders to “quickly assess the situation and get you the right help in the moment,” and two, it provides the visual information that can guide the caller through crucial procedures, such as CPR, until help arrives.

Easily Communicating With First Responders Via Live Video

According to Google, the design emphasizes both ease of use and stringent security protocols. Researchers noted that the feature is designed to be “simple and secure, with no setup required.” Additionally, they stated that sharing is only initiated if the first responder determines that seeing the scene would be helpful and safe for the person making the call.

Google’s statement guarantees that “The feature is encrypted by default, and you are always in control of whether your video is shared, and can stop sharing instantly at any time.” This ensures that data sharing is voluntary and can be terminated by the user at any time.

Google has an existing portfolio of safety tools. Emergency Live Video on Android builds upon these features. These tools include Emergency Location Service, Car Crash and Fall Detection, and Satellite SOS.

Google is rolling out the live video feature immediately across the U.S. Additionally, select regions in Germany and Mexico will also have this capability. It is supported on Android phones running Android 8+ with Google Play services.

The company added, “We are closely working with public safety organizations around the world to expand this capability to more regions.”