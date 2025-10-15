Combining unmatched reliability with a modern, visually compelling form factor, RetailEdge introduces two breakthrough innovations – RetailEdge Experiences and HaloAI™ – giving retailers powerful new tools to differentiate, win customers and drive loyalty. Intentionally designed as an open platform, RetailEdge also allows retailers to easily connect and extend their existing retail systems within the charger platform.

RetailEdge enables innovative retailers to unlock three key priorities: implementing ROI-positive EV charging, enhancing omnichannel retail strategies and leveraging AI for business growth.

“DC fast charging began with speed and incentives, but its future lies in transforming the charger into a fully monetized, omnichannel marketing solution,” said Electric Era founder and CEO Quincy Lee. “This is what the next generation looks like, as today marks the beginning of the electric era.”

Electric Era is now accepting orders for RetailEdge stations.

Smarter and More Engaging with RetailEdge Experiences and HaloAI

Today’s leading retailers are embedding omnichannel strategies to adapt to shifting consumer preferences, better target customers and elevate shopping experiences. In this competitive retail landscape, Electric Era’s RetailEdge platform offers two breakthrough capabilities – RetailEdge Experiences and HaloAI – to help retailers differentiate and seamlessly extend offerings into the parking lot.

RetailEdge Experiences unlocks the full value of the EV charge kiosk’s premium touchscreen by allowing retailers to configure the screen to deliver loyalty program signups, membership validation, retail media campaigns – and even conduct retail transactions by linking with point-of-sale systems. Electric Era supports both turnkey experiences as well as integrations with existing retail digital infrastructure, ensuring a seamless path from driver to shopper.

Electric Era’s RetailEdge platform also includes HaloAI, the industry’s first AI platform purpose-built for retail-integrated charging. Embedded into every RetailEdge Station, HaloAI combines charger, vehicle and session data with contextual awareness to be a digital station attendant (and multi-lingually) resolving issues and providing helpful tips in real time.

When paired with RetailEdge Experiences, HaloAI becomes an extension of the retail environment itself. As an AI agent, it will deliver personalized promotions and product recommendations – and soon – enable direct commerce from the kiosk or even the vehicle.

Similar to the evolution of ‘The Internet of Things,’ HaloAI’s use cases will expand over time, supporting new functionality such as product comparisons, shopping guides or local accommodations.

“RetailEdge with Experiences and HaloAI will enable drivers to make the best use of their time, while our reliable, high-power charger helps them get more range from their charge,” Lee said. “I’m excited to see where retailers take this to create their own intelligent, branded experiences to further build out their omnichannel marketing programs.”

Faster, More Reliable, Better Connected

In their first years on the market, Electric Era set several new industry standards with their energy efficient and ultra-reliable DC fast chargers. The company’s patented battery-backed charging technology increases reliability, reduces operating costs by as much as 70%, and enables rapid installation times by significantly reducing – and often eliminating – the need for major electric utility upgrades.

This has led to feats such as 54-day start-to-finish installations, 99.8% per-port uptime, and overall 96% positive driver rating on PlugShare, and the launch of the Electric Era Charging Network to help loyal users find their favorite chargers on the road.

With RetailEdge, Electric Era builds on their industry leading retail charging platform by making unified hardware and software decisions to optimize performance for charging, retail, and AI use cases.

Beyond the 400kW standard (10+ miles of range per minute) EV charging capability, each RetailEdge charging kiosk has a bright all-weather touchscreen with two-way audio that cuts through background noise. And to ensure ultra-low latency, the integrated HaloAI features a combination of technology that runs in the cloud and on the device.

RetailEdge’s deep hardware and software integration furthers Electric Era’s capability to deliver exceptional charger uptime and session reliability using predictive alerting, self-healing automations, and over-the-air software updates. With real-time access to deep telemetry and session-level data, HaloAI can assist first-time EV drivers and seasoned owners to guide them through the charging process and enable immediate, intelligent troubleshooting when needed.

Designed for the Forecourt with a Sleek, Modern Kiosk

When DC fast chargers first appeared in parking lots in the 2010s, they were often repurposed electric utility systems with poor connectivity, clunky payment systems and minimal standardization. Reliability was inconsistent and stations were often located at the back of lots – hardly inspiring confidence for EV drivers.

“The days of hiding chargers in the back of the lot are over,” Lee said. “We designed RetailEdge to be an artistic expression of the future – something retailers are proud to showcase at the forecourt, where it enhances the customer experience from the moment they park.”

RetailEdge’s sleek, modern kiosk design solves that. Electric Era’s next-generation DC fast charger is designed as a centerpiece for retailers: a thin, compact kiosk with a 27-inch touch and voice-enabled screen with prominent retailer branding. The design is an innovative leap forward, engineered to attract affluent EV customers at the front of the store, and enable retailers to extend retail revenue opportunities into the parking lot.

Built with EV drivers in mind, RetailEdge’s charging kiosk integrates an ergonomic charge cable neatly routed under the station (NACS or CCS1 connectors), intuitive tap-to-pay card payment and voice-guided HaloAI support. The result is a charger that complements storefronts and elevates the EV charge customer experience.

Doubling Down on Strengths

From the start, Lee and his team of former SpaceX and Blue Origin engineers leveraged first principles practices to examine, benchmark and clean sheet design every aspect of DC fast charging system and process to create the most innovative DC fast charging platform ever.

True to form, as Electric Era scales up production to meet unprecedented demand, the company has again re-examined every aspect of the industry, from user experiences and finite reliability to processes and supply chain management – including moving the production of key systems in house for greater reliability and quality control.

Electric Era is also tapping its founder’s experience in satellite engineering to add optional Starlink-based connectivity to further improve communications and remedy potential faults remotely before they become customer issues at the site for even greater reliability.

The goal is to ensure charger maximum reliability and connectivity, solidifying Electric Era as the most reliable charging stations in the industry, with utility-grade dependability and performance that defines the next generation DC fast charging.

“At SpaceX, we realized you can’t send a repair van to outer space when a satellite breaks down, so we engineered our systems to detect and correct errors on our chargers before the customer even sees them,” Lee said. “We’re closing those final gaps in performance and dependability, placing EV charging on-par with any mission critical service we rely on today.”

The Next Generation of EV Charging Begins Today

Like any nascent industry, EV charging has gone through waves of disruption – early hype, fragmented players, consolidation and painful growing pains, including spotty reliability that hurt consumer trust and slowed EV adoption.

Today, the industry is entering a new phase: market-driven, customer-focused and ROI-minded. Fast chargers are becoming reliable and powerful by default. What matters next is how well they integrate with retail operations, engage customers and generate new revenue.

As a disruptor, Electric Era was founded on the idea that a market-driven, retail-first approach, built on a foundation of highly reliable and powerful EV charging will enable the growth of the nation’s public EV charging infrastructure to break down a significant barrier to EV adoption.

RetailEdge marks the arrival of that future.

“Today, the EV industry is taking a significant step forward to solve the single largest hurdle to growth of zero-carbon emissions transportation in America – and throughout the world,” Lee said. “Today, the next-generation of EV charging has arrived, with RetailEdge we are breaking down the barriers and leading the industry forward.”

SOURCE Electric Era

