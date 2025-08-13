One company is pioneering a greener future for packaging with a groundbreaking paper bottle.

A British clean technology company, Frugalpac, is changing the face of the packaging industry with its game-changing Frugal Bottle, the world’s first commercially available paper wine and spirit bottle. The groundbreaking product, constructed from 94% recycled paper, has been hailed as a game-changer regarding sustainability.

A Sustainable Bottle For a Greener Future

According to reports, the bottle has an 84% reduced carbon footprint compared to its traditional glass counterpart. It weighs five times less, making it a more environmentally friendly and efficient mode of transport. It is also entirely recyclable, delivering a circular economy with a closed loop.

The Frugal Bottle has journeyed from concept to widespread commercial use. Over three million such paper bottles have been produced and adopted by over 50 different brands for 128 wines and spirits retailed in 27 nations. The bottles have appeared on the shelves of top international retailers such as Sainsbury‘s, Aldi, Laithwaites, Target, and Whole Foods Markets. The take-up rate is testament to the bottle’s eco-friendliness and utilitarian appeal.

The impact of this innovation is substantial. Reports say the first three million bottles produced have saved over 1,400 tonnes of CO₂, a reduction equivalent to charging 1,236 electric vehicles for an entire year or powering 292 homes. Frugalpac’s CEO, Malcolm Waugh, highlights the company’s mission: “We’re offering a scalable alternative to glass that reduces emissions, supports circularity, and is already being embraced by the drinks industry.”

The company’s business model is to replicate this technology globally. Frugalpac generates revenue by selling its own Frugal Bottle Assembly Machines (FBAMs) to packaging companies and contract bottlers and making repeat royalties on every bottle they produce.

This model is expanding, with machines shipped to the USA and Canada and a new high-speed machine, called the FBAM2.

The firm is also developing other environmentally friendly packaging alternatives, such as Frugal Cups for beverages and Frugal Pots for food.

To finance this aggressive growth, the reports state that Frugalpac has launched a fundraising drive to raise £5m, a move that will accelerate its target of expanding its network of machines and innovating new sustainable packaging solutions.

