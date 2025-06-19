Watch every match live with no payment required on VIDAA-enabled devices.

Listen to Article

Hisense is bringing the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ to fans worldwide for free on its VIDAA-powered smart TVs, in partnership with DAZN. Simply register on the dedicated campaign page to enjoy live matches, real-time data, prediction games, and more, available on Hisense and Toshiba TVs globally (excluding Japan, mainland China, DPRK, and Russia). This immersive experience runs through July 2025, showcasing Hisense’s commitment to enhancing sports entertainment. Shop Hisense on Amazon Shop Hisense on Walmart

Watch the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ Live for Free on Hisense Smart TVs

DUBAI, UAE, June 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Hisense, a leading global brand in consumer electronics and home appliances, is offering global users free access to live FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ matches through its VIDAA-powered TVs as an Official Partner.

Through a dedicated campaign page on the VIDAA home screen, users can watch every live match of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ for free, in partnership with DAZN. Fans only need to register with an email and password, and no payment is required to enjoy the tournament on the DAZN app available on Hisense and Toshiba smart TVs across most global markets.

Explore Tomorrow's World From Your Inbox Get the latest science, technology, and sustainability content delivered to your inbox. ... * Select list(s) to subscribe to All Contacts - Opens in 18 Months Yes, I would like to receive emails from TOMORROW’S WORLD TODAY®. (You can unsubscribe anytime) Constant Contact Use. Please leave this field blank. I understand that by providing my email address, I agree to receive emails from Tomorrow's World Today. I understand that I may opt out of receiving such communications at any time.

In addition to live match coverage, the campaign offers real-time match data, interactive prediction games, team rankings, and schedules, providing fans with a more immersive and engaging viewing experience from the comfort of their homes.

The campaign page gives users access to live matches, prediction games, and other interactive features on all Hisense and Toshiba smart TVs worldwide that support the VIDAA system, excluding Japan, where Hisense and REGZA products are sold. In Japan, users can watch the matches directly via the DAZN app. Please note: DAZN service is unavailable in mainland China, DPRK, and Russia.

This initiative reflects Hisense’s ongoing commitment to enriching sports entertainment through smart technology, offering fans worldwide a seamless way to follow one of the year’s most prestigious football tournaments.

The free viewing experience will be available throughout the tournament until July 2025.

SOURCE Hisense Middle East