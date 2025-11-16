Did you know that different natural environments impact the body and mind in unique ways?

Natural environments can pull us out of our own minds and into the living world around us, helping us to remain grounded in the present. But did you know that different types of natural environments have their own unique physiological and psychological effects?

Mountains

The vast and breathtaking mountain views offer opportunities to experience the emotion of “awe,” which quiets the part of the brain responsible for self-perception, thereby reducing negative self-talk. And, because mountains offer a difficult and physically demanding terrain, hikers can experience the boost in self-esteem that accompanies a sense of accomplishment.

Mountains also provide a perspective on life’s problems via the diminutive effect—the feeling of being small in the presence of something significant. Mountain environments can be particularly beneficial for individuals seeking to boost their energy, enhance their confidence, and manage depression.

Forests

The multi-sensory experience of being in the forest helps to ground us in the present and reclaim our focus. This stimulating and inspiring environment helps lower cortisol, thereby activating the parasympathetic nervous system. Time in the forest restores attention, improves memory, and provides a break from overstimulation.

The act of spending time in the forest is what the Japanese call shinrin-yoku, a term originating in the 1980s that means “forest bathing.” In previous studies, this practice has been shown to boost the immune system, lower blood pressure, help alleviate depression and anxiety, reduce the stress hormones cortisol and adrenaline, support emotional regulation, and decrease the body’s fight-or-flight response.

Water

Whether you’re walking along the quiet ocean coast or near a rushing river, lake, or waterfall, being near water can reduce activity within the amygdala, the fear center of the brain, making it an ideal option for trauma survivors. According to evolutionary psychology, being near water, which is widely considered the source of life, can enhance feelings of safety, abundance, and relief (White et al., 2010).

Hiking near water is beneficial for lowering stress levels and elevating mood. Being near large bodies of water can evoke a sense of “awe” and existential reflections, which can increase a person’s sense of meaning and reduce internalized self-focus. Those seeking relief from symptoms of PTSD often benefit from time near water, as it leads to a reduction in re-experiencing-based symptoms, improved sense of emotion regulation, and a decrease in hypervigilience.