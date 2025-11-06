Handpicked by REI’s experts, outdoor gifts make holiday giving seamless. Each item is a thoughtful pick, including co-op exclusives and gear built to last season after season. And the timeless gift of socks? REI expects to sell about 2 million pairs during the holidays—enough to outfit almost every person in Austin, Texas or Portland, Oregon!

Standout gifts

Available only at REI

Gift guides for every adventurer

The co-op’s curated gift guide makes holiday shopping simple, whether it’s for hikers, cyclists, or the hardest-to-shop-for-friend. Think of these guides as a solution that provides a little stress relief during the busy holiday season. Explore:

The co-op celebrates the gifting season with well-timed promotions, starting with its annual Holiday Sale from November 14 – 24. Following the sale, customers can look forward to even more festive savings throughout December—including some exclusive deals just for co-op members. REI Co-op members always get free shipping, and everyone can enjoy it on orders over $60. For packages to arrive using standard delivery by December 25, orders must be placed by 9 a.m. PT on December 18.

Invite someone outside

For a gift that goes beyond the season, consider a REI Co-op membership for a lifetime of outdoor adventure. For a one-time $30 fee, members enjoy year-round benefits, including discounts on bike and ski shop services, free shipping, an extended satisfaction guarantee, access to used gear through Re/Supply, a share of the co-op’s annual profits based on qualifying purchases in the form of a Member Reward, and more.

Gifts are a great way to spark adventure, but the co-op knows the real joy is spending quality time outside. Since 2015, REI has closed its doors on Black Friday, inviting employees, members, and communities to trade shopping lines for tree lines. OptOutside is more than a tradition; it’s a commitment to making space for fresh air, big views, and shared moments that last far beyond the holidays.

About the REI Co-op

REI is a specialty outdoor retailer, headquartered near Seattle. The nation’s largest consumer co-op, REI is a growing community of 25 million members who expect and love the best quality gear and outstanding customer service. In addition to the co-op’s many stores across the country, outdoor enthusiasts can shop at REI.com , REI Outlet or the REI shopping app . Everyone is welcome to shop REI, but members who join the co-op enjoy a range of benefits . REI is a purpose-driven and values-led company dedicated to enabling life outside for all.

SOURCE REI Co-op

This press release is provided for informational purposes only. TomorrowsWorldToday.com is not responsible for the content, terms, or administration of for REI Co-op’s promotions. Please refer to REI Co-op for the most accurate and up-to-date information. Tomorrow’s World Today may receive an affiliate commission if you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website.