REI Co-op announced its top holiday gifts for the 2025 season, encouraging shoppers to choose outdoor gear and apparel that promotes adventure over guesswork. The co-op provides curated gift guides and will offer promotions starting with its annual Holiday Sale from November 14 – 24, with deals available throughout December.
Give without guessing: Celebrate the holidays with REI Co-op’s top gifts
Explore Tomorrow's World From Your Inbox
Get the latest science, technology, and sustainability content delivered to your inbox.
I understand that by providing my email address, I agree to receive emails from Tomorrow's World Today. I understand that I may opt out of receiving such communications at any time.
Find gifts that get them out there—because nothing beats the gift of adventure.
SEATTLE, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — This holiday season, skip the guesswork and choose gifts that open the door to fresh air. REI Co-op makes it simple with gear and apparel suggestions for every kind of adventurer—so you can spend less time wondering and more time celebrating. Explore top holiday gifts and make this season’s vistas, campfires, and starry nights ones they’ll remember for years to come.
Handpicked by REI’s experts, outdoor gifts make holiday giving seamless. Each item is a thoughtful pick, including co-op exclusives and gear built to last season after season. And the timeless gift of socks? REI expects to sell about 2 million pairs during the holidays—enough to outfit almost every person in Austin, Texas or Portland, Oregon!
Standout gifts
- Insulated jackets from The North Face, Patagonia, Vuori and REI Co-op—made for warmth and winter wanderings.
- Garmin watches for adventurers who love tracking every mile and moment.
- Blundstone boots that move effortlessly from trail to town.
- HOKA running shoes for comfort that keeps pace with every stride.
Available only at REI
- Exped Terra Sleeping Bags for cozy nights under the stars.
- REI Co-op REV 20 Plus Kids’ Mountain Bike—because adventure starts young.
- Cotopaxi Allpa 18 Daypack for a colorful, company carry.
- Big Agnes Copper Spur mtnGLO2 Tent for a well-lit night outdoors.
Gift guides for every adventurer
The co-op’s curated gift guide makes holiday shopping simple, whether it’s for hikers, cyclists, or the hardest-to-shop-for-friend. Think of these guides as a solution that provides a little stress relief during the busy holiday season. Explore:
- Top gifts
- Gifts for her
- Gifts for him
- Gifts for them
- Stocking stuffers
- Gifts under $100
- Gifts under $50
- Only at REI gifts
- Gifts for campers
- Gifts for cyclists
- Gifts for snow lovers
- Gifts for runners
- Gifts for climbers
- Gifts for hikers
- Gifts for pets
- Gifts for kids
- REI Outlet gifts
- Gift cards
The co-op celebrates the gifting season with well-timed promotions, starting with its annual Holiday Sale from November 14 – 24. Following the sale, customers can look forward to even more festive savings throughout December—including some exclusive deals just for co-op members. REI Co-op members always get free shipping, and everyone can enjoy it on orders over $60. For packages to arrive using standard delivery by December 25, orders must be placed by 9 a.m. PT on December 18.
Invite someone outside
For a gift that goes beyond the season, consider a REI Co-op membership for a lifetime of outdoor adventure. For a one-time $30 fee, members enjoy year-round benefits, including discounts on bike and ski shop services, free shipping, an extended satisfaction guarantee, access to used gear through Re/Supply, a share of the co-op’s annual profits based on qualifying purchases in the form of a Member Reward, and more.
Gifts are a great way to spark adventure, but the co-op knows the real joy is spending quality time outside. Since 2015, REI has closed its doors on Black Friday, inviting employees, members, and communities to trade shopping lines for tree lines. OptOutside is more than a tradition; it’s a commitment to making space for fresh air, big views, and shared moments that last far beyond the holidays.
About the REI Co-op
REI is a specialty outdoor retailer, headquartered near Seattle. The nation’s largest consumer co-op, REI is a growing community of 25 million members who expect and love the best quality gear and outstanding customer service. In addition to the co-op’s many stores across the country, outdoor enthusiasts can shop at REI.com, REI Outlet or the REI shopping app. Everyone is welcome to shop REI, but members who join the co-op enjoy a range of benefits. REI is a purpose-driven and values-led company dedicated to enabling life outside for all.
SOURCE REI Co-op
This press release is provided for informational purposes only. TomorrowsWorldToday.com is not responsible for the content, terms, or administration of for REI Co-op’s promotions. Please refer to REI Co-op for the most accurate and up-to-date information. Tomorrow’s World Today may receive an affiliate commission if you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website.