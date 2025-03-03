Whether you’re a seasoned or newbie plant parent, grow your collection and brighten your space with these spring-blooming houseplants.

Calamondin Orange

A hybrid between a mandarin orange and a kumquat, this plant grows up to 4 feet tall and blooms with white blossoms in late winter or early spring. The flowers then develop into 1-inch-diameter orange fruits that can remain on the plant for many weeks. They can be harvested after they ripen and used like lemons or made into a marmalade. Ideal growing conditions for this plant are bright sunlight with soil kept evenly moist.

Brazilian Fireworks

In late spring or early summer, this indoor flowering plant sends up deep red flower bracts that develop lavender flowers. Then, as the flowers fade, the plant creates small black seeds that you can use to grow more Brazilian Fireworks. Also, the flower is an excellent choice for an outdoor shaded area, this bright and colorful plant grows best in medium to bright light.

Gloxinia

Another variety that blooms in the late winter or early spring, Glonixia’s bell-shaped flowers are colorful and marked with distinctive bands or speckles of white. Capable of growing up to 18 inches tall, this plant thrives in medium to bright light with soil kept evenly moist. A pro tip for growing this plant is to allow it to go dormant by withholding water when blooms begin fading and resuming watering when new growth begins.

Lipstick Plant

Though Lipstick Plant’s blooms can last throughout the year if they’re properly cared for, the spring and summer months are when the plant is at its most prolific. With a preference for well-drained soil and bright filtered light, the houseplant produces vibrant red flowers in a unique tubular shape.

Peace Lily

Also known for being an ideal houseplant for beginners, the Peace Lily typically blooms in the spring but is capable of producing blooms throughout the year if properly watered and fed. Capable of growing between one and four feet high, these houseplants thrive in moist soil and humidity. With added air-purifying benefits, this variety produces spoon-shaped white flowers and green foliage.