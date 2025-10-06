Explore the benefits of brain stimulation with EXOMIND, a noninvasive procedure to help treat depression and enhance life quality.

The Wellspring Medical Spa Now Offering New Brain Stimulation Technology to Optimize Mental Health

Wellness Party on Oct. 30 to Showcase New Treatment During National Depression and Mental Health Screening Month

DIXON, Ill., Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Those seeking help with depression or anxiety can now benefit from a groundbreaking, FDA-cleared treatment at The Wellspring Medical Spa. The center is showcasing EXOMIND, a noninvasive, brain-stimulation procedure designed to treat symptoms of depression, helping patients regain control and improve their quality of life.

“Everyone should have access to care that makes them look and feel their best,” said Jordanna Devine, medical director and aesthetic nurse practitioner at The Wellspring Medical Spa. “That’s why we are thrilled to be able to offer EXOMIND, an FDA-cleared treatment for depression that restores healthy brain activity,” adds Jordanna.

With EXOMIND, the applicator is placed on the head and uses magnetic pulses to stimulate or suppress brain activity. The technology addresses brain areas involved in emotional regulation, cognitive function and self-control. Sessions last about 30 minutes, are done on a walk-in, walk-out basis and are recommended twice weekly for three weeks.

EXOMIND users often report improved sleep quality and energy levels, enhanced emotional resilience, and a reduction in obsessive thoughts and behaviors. Research also shows that patients experienced reduced food cravings and reported weight loss after six treatments.

Practitioners at The Wellspring Medical Spa also offer Emsculpt NEO, a noninvasive muscle stimulation technology to destroy fat, build muscle and strengthen the core.

The Wellspring Medical Spa, providers of medical and cosmetic services, also offers an innovative incontinence treatment — the EMSELLA chair — a noninvasive device using muscle activation to strengthen the pelvic floor. Patients sit fully clothed on the EMSELLA chair for 28 minutes. Studies show the procedure has a 98% patient satisfaction rate for restoring bladder function.

Since October is National Depression and Mental Health Screening Month, Wellspring Medical Spa is hosting a complimentary EXOMIND wellness party from 2-7 p.m., Thurs., Oct. 30 at 735 N Galena Ave, Suite 110, in Dixon. Attendees can demo EXOMIND and other devices, enjoy refreshments, raffle prizes and special pricing. To RSVP, call 815-454-5444. Additional information can be found at www.wellspringmedicalspa.com.

