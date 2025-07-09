A new type of EV battery tech could enhance efficiency and reduce the use of critical metals.

Listen to Article

An advancement in electric vehicle (EV) battery technology shows significant range and incredible charging speeds. Scientists from the Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) have demonstrated a lightweight battery capable of restoring at least 80% of battery power in 10 minutes. The breakthrough centers around a new component that could reduce the need for a high-demand metal.

New Battery Tech For More Efficiency

Scientists developed a new type of current collector, an important battery component that conducts electricity. Traditionally, current collectors are made of metal, particularly high-demand copper. However, the new technology reportedly uses much less metal, relieving the U.S. supply chain.

“This provides a significant savings on near-critical materials, because much less copper and aluminum are needed,” said lead researcher Georgios Polyzos. “At the same time, this will greatly enhance the energy density achievable with a 10-minute charge.”

Explore Tomorrow's World From Your Inbox Get the latest science, technology, and sustainability content delivered to your inbox. ... * Select list(s) to subscribe to All Contacts - Opens in 18 Months Yes, I would like to receive emails from TOMORROW’S WORLD TODAY®. (You can unsubscribe anytime) Constant Contact Use. Please leave this field blank. I understand that by providing my email address, I agree to receive emails from Tomorrow's World Today. I understand that I may opt out of receiving such communications at any time.

According to the researchers, the new current collector is a polymer “sandwiched” between thin layers of copper or aluminum. ORNL says the new component could cut costs by 85% while packing in 27% more energy. If that is the case, it could mean longer trips while maintaining energy density after thousands of cycles. Reports indicate the new, lightweight design allows extended travel on a single charge.

“To ensure the technology could be scaled up for commercialization,” the press release says, “ORNL researchers made coin and pouch cell batteries using industry-standard processes at ORNL’s open-access Battery Manufacturing Facility.”

The new current collector goes beyond the impressive performance, significantly enhancing battery safety. By removing 80% of metal, the battery is reportedly designed to handle fast charging while reducing the risk of fires.

Brian Morin, CEO of ORNL’s industry partner Soteria Battery Innovation Group, said, “Our current collector acts like a circuit breaker inside the battery and eliminates about 90% of lithium-ion battery fires caused by short circuits.”

Researchers detail their breakthrough in the journal Energy & Environmental Materials.