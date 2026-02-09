Bringing the site back to life after over 30 years could help build a domestic nuclear fuel supply for the growing AI energy demand.

A massive facility at the Hanford site in Washington that has sat empty for over 30 years is finally getting a job. The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) just signed a lease with an American company called General Matter to see if the Fuels and Materials Examination Facility (FMEF) can be turned into a hub for nuclear fuel production.

The timing is pretty intentional. As the race for artificial intelligence speeds up, the demand for steady, reliable power is hitting record highs. To keep up, the U.S. needs more nuclear fuel, and it wants to make it at home rather than relying on other countries.

From Dormant to Productive

The FMEF is a 190,000-square-foot building that was originally meant for a specific nuclear program back in the day, but it was never actually used for nuclear work. It has basically been in “sleep mode” since 1993. Now, General Matter will start checking the site to see what upgrades it needs to get back into service.

Ray Geimer, the manager for the Hanford Field Office, sees this as a way to be responsible with taxpayer-funded property. “Activating FMEF for a modern mission reflects responsible stewardship and forward momentum for the site,” Geimer said. “This lease puts an asset back to work for the American people and reinforces the Department’s commitment to safe revitalization across the Hanford footprint.”

Strengthening the Nuclear Fuel Supply Chain

This project is part of a bigger plan to lower energy costs and make the U.S. more self-sufficient. General Matter is already working on a uranium enrichment plant in Kentucky, so the Hanford facility would be another piece of that puzzle.

EM Assistant Secretary Tim Walsh, who visited the site recently, is optimistic about what this means for the local area. “FMEF can be transformed into an asset to unleash American energy dominance and drive innovation, while building prosperity and vitality for the people of Central Washington,” Walsh said.

“Rebuilding America’s nuclear fuel capabilities is critical to strengthening our nuclear industrial base, reducing our reliance on foreign providers and lowering energy costs for utilities and consumers,” General Matter’s CEO, Scott Nolan, pointed out. “We thank our partners in Hanford and the Department of Energy for supporting us in the development of a stronger, more secure nuclear fuel supply chain built here in the United States.”