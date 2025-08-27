Listen to Article

In space, every ounce of power and every dollar counts, especially when powering electronics. Global defense giant Lockheed Martin Ventures takes this seriously and showed it with its recent backing of solar power company mPower Technology. The company, which specializes in flexible solar power for spacecraft, secured a strategic investment from Lockheed Martin, bringing mPower’s total Series B funding to over $24 million.

According to the two companies, the funding will accelerate the production of mPower’s DragonSCALES solar modules.

A Strategic Investment in Solar Power

DragonSCALES is special because it uses standard, mass-produced silicon instead of more expensive materials often used in space tech. This approach perfectly fits Lockheed Martin’s defense technology and innovation. The partnership emphasizes how crucial affordable and reliable power solutions are for future space exploration and national security.

“Lockheed Martin brings deep mission expertise and a bold vision for the future of space and national defense,” said Kevin Hell, mPower’s CEO. “Their support is a validation of our role in enabling rapid, scalable, and cost-effective solar power across the new space economy and in support of U.S. security priorities.”

Explore Tomorrow's World From Your Inbox Get the latest science, technology, and sustainability content delivered to your inbox. ... * Select list(s) to subscribe to All Contacts - Opens in 18 Months Yes, I would like to receive emails from TOMORROW’S WORLD TODAY®. (You can unsubscribe anytime) Constant Contact Use. Please leave this field blank. I understand that by providing my email address, I agree to receive emails from Tomorrow's World Today. I understand that I may opt out of receiving such communications at any time.

Chris Moran, VP and general manager of Lockheed Martin Ventures, added, “Space has never been more important to national security, and affordable, reliable power is a mission-critical enabler for future space operations.”

The technology is reportedly already making an impact.

According to mPower, it’s being used to power satellites for major projects, including constellations for Airbus and the next-generation Apple-backed Globalstar network. mPower’s new automated production line in New York is reportedly capable of producing over two megawatts of solar power a year, which is more than the combined global output of legacy space solar suppliers.

With over a decade of proven performance in space, mPower has become a go-to provider for top companies like Blue Origin and Firefly Aerospace.

“The technology in development by mPower solves some of the hard challenges in unique and innovative ways—opening new doors for spacecraft design, power production, and scalability,” Moran concluded.