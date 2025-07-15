Hitachi is relying on digital technology to expand the use of nuclear power.



Nuclear power is a crucial part of the global clean energy plan as the ongoing push for carbon neutrality continues. Japan-based Hitachi wants to maximize decarbonized energy, including nuclear, to contribute to global efforts. However, Japan faces several challenges in the nuclear sector, including labor shortages.

Hitachi’s answer is to use digital technology to ensure the sustainable operation of nuclear plants.

Specifically, the company is creating data-driven power plants that run on digital twin platforms. This technology replicates physical plants in a virtual space to support decision-making.

A Power Plant Metaverse

One of Hitachi’s key innovations is an “in-plant metaverse.” According to the study, the virtual environment allows remote users to share 3D replicas of nuclear power plants to facilitate communication and coordination. 3D scanning and CAD information eliminate on-site visits because the metaverse allows users to complete tasks virtually.

Additionally, it’s combined with generative AI, allowing engineers to search for information via chat and hold virtual meetings. Researchers say it boosts efficiency and enhances safety.

Another significant piece of technology that Hitachi is working on is its Advanced Plant Performance Diagnosis System (HAPPS). The system reportedly diagnoses the operating performance of nuclear power plants to improve their reliability and efficiency. According to the company, HAPPS accurately assesses equipment degradation through plant data. As a result, it optimizes maintenance schedules during plant shutdowns, detects issues, and tracks the performance of important components.

According to the company, its integrated approach is its biggest strength. Hitachi combines information technology (IT), operational technology (OT), and products to safely and securely operate nuclear power plants, while improving efficiency and the workforce.

“In the future, Hitachi will continue to leverage digital technologies in its efforts to improve work efficiency at nuclear power plants and in skills transfer and workforce training so as to enhance the reliability of nuclear power generation and ensure safe and secure operation,” the study concluded.