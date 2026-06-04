New York is taking its first big steps toward building its first new nuclear power facility in almost 40 years. Governor Kathy Hochul recently announced two new initiatives to bring at least 1 gigawatt of advanced nuclear energy to Upstate New York.

Right now, the state gets 3.4 gigawatts of power from its existing nuclear plants. Adding this new project is part of a bigger plan to create an 8.4-gigawatt network of clean energy. The goal is to keep the power grid reliable and affordable as electricity demand grows.

“Nearly a year ago, I called on the Power Authority to lay the groundwork for the next era of emissions-free power in New York as part of my all-of-the-above approach to energy,” Hochul said. “The solicitations announced today will help ensure New York is poised to lead the nation in new nuclear development, that along with renewables, will provide needed power in the face of increasing demand to keep the lights on while helping keep costs down.”

The Nuclear Project Needs Partners and Workers

The New York Power Authority (NYPA) is looking for experienced developers to build and run the project. They want companies that can get the job done, from picking the right technology to handling costs and permits.

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NYPA is also opening up $40 million in funding over the next four years to train workers. This money will go to New York-based schools, trade unions, and community groups to fund things like paid internships and hands-on training for construction and operations jobs.

Energy for the Grid

The state needs constant, reliable power that can back up wind and solar energy when the Sun isn’t shining or the wind stops blowing. Nuclear power runs all the time, which helps keep the grid steady.

“New York needs reliable, around the clock clean power to meet growing energy demand, sustain economic momentum, and achieve a clean energy economy,” New York Power Authority President and CEO Justin Driscoll said. “These solicitations will help NYPA establish the roadmap for deploying the first new nuclear facility in New York in a generation that will deliver the dependable, emissions free power we will rely on for decades to come.”

New York is already working with Ontario Power Generation to share research, and the state expects to finish a master plan for its advanced nuclear development by the end of 2026.