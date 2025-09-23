Explore Target Circle’s fantastic savings on fall essentials and Halloween must-haves for a limited time only.

From October 5–11, Target will hold its largest Target Circle Week to date, offering up to 50% off a wide range of products in stores and online. Target Circle 360 members will also see added benefits, including advance access to deals and special events during the week.

Target Announces Biggest Target Circle Week Yet with Deeper Discounts, Seasonal Styles, Member Perks and Exclusive Product Drops

Deal of the Day starts at 40% off, featuring top national brands like Apple and GE and fall style must-haves only from Target

A Target Circle 360 paid membership brings guests early access to deals along with a new in-store experience and surprise giveaways at all Target stores

Seven days of savings help guests prepare for Halloween and early holiday shopping with the latest product trends

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Target Corporation’s (NYSE: TGT) Target Circle Week is returning Oct. 5-11 with seven days of savings across everyday essentials, top fall style picks, Halloween items and early holiday gifting ideas in apparel, toys, music and more. Guests can expect deeper-than-ever discounts on Deal of the Day — available to all Target Circle members, Target’s free-to-join loyalty program. Additional perks for members of the Target Circle 360 paid membership program include early access to shop for top deals, a new in-store experience with exclusive giveaways and other surprises, only-at-Target product drops and ways to earn Target Circle Rewards ahead of the holidays.

Guests can shop for hundreds of deals both in store and online at Target.com and the Target app, with savings of up to 50% off everyday essentials and trending seasonal items. Highlights include:

Deal of the Day: Offers starting at 40% off or more, with three or more new discounts revealed daily including on national brands like Apple, BISSELL, Champion, Crocs, GE and HEYDUDE

Offers starting at 40% off or more, with three or more new discounts revealed daily including on national brands like Apple, BISSELL, Champion, Crocs, GE and HEYDUDE Apparel and accessories: 30% off denim for adults; 30% off women’s sweatshirts and sweatpants; 20% off Converse shoes for all and kid’s apparel — designed for today’s top trends

30% off denim for adults; 30% off women’s sweatshirts and sweatpants; 20% off Converse shoes for all and kid’s apparel — designed for today’s top trends Home: Up to 50% off kitchen appliances and floorcare; up to 40% off storage; up to 30% off bedding

Up to 50% off kitchen appliances and floorcare; up to 40% off storage; up to 30% off bedding Food and beverage: Buy one, get one 50% off cereal, granola, coffee and trail mix

Buy one, get one 50% off cereal, granola, coffee and trail mix Beauty and essentials: 20% off skincare; buy one, get one 50% off Method, OLLY, Nature Made or Quest; buy one, get one 25% off laundry products

20% off skincare; buy one, get one 50% off Method, OLLY, Nature Made or Quest; buy one, get one 25% off laundry products Fun and entertainment: 30% off select LEGO items; spend $40 , save $10 on toys; buy two, get one free books, movies, music and Funko

30% off select LEGO items; spend , save on toys; buy two, get one free books, movies, music and Funko Holiday: 40% off Halloween costumes; buy one, get one 50% off trick-or-treat candy

40% off Halloween costumes; buy one, get one 50% off trick-or-treat candy Target Circle 360 Early Access Deals: 30% off men’s and women’s denim; buy one, get one 50% off women’s national-brand bras and bralettes; spend $75 , save $20 on toys.

“Target Circle Week is more than just another sale. It’s the kickoff to holiday shopping with savings on the styles, trends and essentials guests love to find at Target,” said Cara Sylvester, executive vice president and chief guest experience officer, Target. “This event gives guests the chance to stock up for Halloween, start crossing holiday gifts off their lists and enjoy the season stress-free — with a dose of Target’s holiday magic and incredible value.”

Major new perks for Target Circle 360 members

Target’s paid membership program, Target Circle 360, gives members special access and savings. Along with ongoing Target Circle 360 Early Access for members to shop top deals 24 hours before Target Circle Week online and in store, plenty of new ways to save await Target Circle 360 members, including:

A new event with giveaways and surprises at all Target stores, while supplies last, during the Target Circle 360 Early Access event

First chance to shop only-at-Target product drops online — including Nintendo gaming accessories in a Target-exclusive color and Shea McGee holiday ornaments

holiday ornaments Earn $10 in Target Circle Rewards for every $100 spent. This helps members stack rewards and save throughout the season

Shopping made easy

Guests can shop Target Circle Week deals at nearly 2,000 Target stores nationwide or enjoy the convenience of Target’s industry-leading fulfillment services. Options include free Order Pickup and Drive Up, and fast same-day and next-day delivery.

Target Circle makes it easy for members to sign up, enjoy everyday savings and feel confident they’re getting the best value every time they shop.

All guests can join Target Circle for free and enjoy year-round benefits and personalized savings, exclusive partner perks with Ulta Beauty and Apple, customized bonuses, a 5%-off birthday gift and more.

for free and enjoy year-round benefits and personalized savings, exclusive partner perks with Ulta Beauty and Apple, customized bonuses, a 5%-off birthday gift and more. For even more value, guests can upgrade to Target Circle 360 , a paid membership that builds on the perks of Target Circle and unlocks more exclusive benefits like unlimited same-day delivery on orders over $35 , a selection of free gifts and exclusive discounts to choose from each month via Freebies, access to same-day delivery from Shipt’s 100-plus grocers and specialty retailers with no price markups* and members-only access to shop big sales and brand collaborations early.

, a paid membership that builds on the perks of Target Circle and unlocks more exclusive benefits like unlimited same-day delivery on orders over , a selection of free gifts and exclusive discounts to choose from each month via Freebies, access to same-day delivery from Shipt’s 100-plus grocers and specialty retailers with no price markups* and members-only access to shop big sales and brand collaborations early. Paying with the Target Circle Card can save an extra 5%** off every day, in addition to Target Circle savings.

* Excluding select alcohol retailers and items. Subject to terms and conditions. See Target.com for details.

**Restrictions apply. Subject to application approval and identity verification. See Target.com/CircleCard for program rules and details.

SOURCE Target Corporation

This press release is provided for informational purposes only. TomorrowsWorldToday.com is not responsible for the content, terms, or administration of Target’s promotions. Please refer to Target.com for the most accurate and up-to-date information. Tomorrow’s World Today may receive an affiliate commission if you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website.