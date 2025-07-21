Listen to Article

Innovative Eyewear has announced the launch of its Reebok Smart Eyewear on the Reebok mobile app, with availability on Reebok.com beginning August 1. Designed to enhance athletic performance, the smartglasses represent the next step in wearable technology, combining Reebok’s legacy of innovation with Lucyd’s smart eyewear platform.

MIAMI, July 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Innovative Eyewear, Inc. (“Innovative Eyewear” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LUCY; LUCYW), the manufacturer of smart eyewear under the Lucyd®, Lucyd Armor™, Reebok®, Eddie Bauer® and Nautica® brands, is pleased to announce that its groundbreaking Reebok athletic smartglasses will be available today on the Reebok mobile app, to be followed by Reebok.com on August 1.

The Reebok.com website is a go-to hub for athletic apparel and accessories, receiving approximately 570,000 monthly organic visitors.1 The Company believes this will be a key driver in introducing Reebok’s global, dedicated fanbase to the new Reebok Smart Eyewear.

Harrison Gross, CEO of Innovative Eyewear, said “Our Reebok frames were designed with the emphasis on innovation that is the hallmark of Reebok products. We are glad to continue Reebok’s history of cutting-edge products that truly enhance active lifestyles and performance. Consistent with this rich tradition, Reebok Smart Eyewear elevates what a pair of glasses can be for an athlete, similar to how the Reebok Pump shoe helped to redefine footwear. We believe the future of eyewear and apparel will be founded on the application of smart technologies to enhance functionality. Reebok Smart Eyewear is a glimpse into that future, where everything we wear will be seamlessly enhanced with exciting new features.”

