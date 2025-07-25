Listen to Article

CHEF iQ has introduced the iQ MiniOven, a compact smart oven designed to simplify cooking with 11 functions, smart presets, and seamless integration with the iQ Sense wireless meat thermometer. With features like guided rack lighting, real-time cooking alerts, and app control, it brings added ease and precision to everyday meals. Order Now on Amazon

CHEF iQ Expands Smart Kitchen Suite with the Debut of iQ MiniOven

Now Available, This Mini, Mighty, and Magical Smart Kitchen Appliance Simplifies Cooking for Modern Home Chefs

NEW YORK, July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — CHEF iQ – the leader in innovative kitchen technology – has officially launched the iQ MiniOven , a smart oven designed to make cooking as easy as possible. Compact yet powerful, iQ MiniOven offers 11 cooking functions and hundreds of intelligent presets, streamlining meal preparation and offering users near-unlimited flexibility in the kitchen. It also marks a first for CHEF iQ – a product that now magically connects with iQ Sense, America’s favorite smart wireless meat thermometer, unlocking unparalleled accuracy and versatility.

Retailing for $499.99, the iQ MiniOven is available now on CHEF iQ’s website and Walmart. Additional retailers, including Amazon, will also carry the iQ MiniOven in the coming months.

“The iQ MiniOven represents the next evolution in smart cooking, bringing versatility, precision, and convenience into one compact device. By seamlessly integrating with our iQ Sense Smart Thermometer, we’re making it easier than ever for home cooks to achieve perfect results with minimal effort,” said Ralph Newhouse, CEO & Founder of CHEF iQ.

Advanced Features for Precision Cooking

Built with advanced technology, the iQ MiniOven reaches a maximum temperature of 500ºF and utilizes a high-powered DC motor to move air 30% faster than conventional ovens and toaster oven air fryers, enhancing its air-frying capabilities. The convection system ensures even cooking and crisping, delivering consistent, restaurant-quality results.

iQ MiniOven comes equipped with a range of accessories, including a ceramic-coated baking tray, wire rack, air fryer/dehydrator rack, egg tray, and mini glide rack, which offer unmatched versatility for an array of cooking styles. Designed to take the guesswork out of cooking, the iQ MiniOven’s illuminated rack lights guide users to optimal rack placements for different dishes. The intuitive digital display and built-in speaker with real-time audible cooking alerts act as a virtual sous chef, ensuring a hassle-free cooking experience.

Explore Tomorrow's World From Your Inbox Get the latest science, technology, and sustainability content delivered to your inbox. ... * Select list(s) to subscribe to All Contacts - Opens in 18 Months Yes, I would like to receive emails from TOMORROW’S WORLD TODAY®. (You can unsubscribe anytime) Constant Contact Use. Please leave this field blank. I understand that by providing my email address, I agree to receive emails from Tomorrow's World Today. I understand that I may opt out of receiving such communications at any time.

Seamless Integration with iQ Sense Smart Thermometer

Further revolutionizing the cooking experience, iQ MiniOven is compatible with iQ Sense, CHEF iQ’s innovative wireless smart meat thermometer. Paired with iQ MiniOven, iQ Sense allows users to monitor food temperatures in real-time, ensuring proteins are cooked to perfection every time. The system guarantees precise, consistent results and takes the guesswork out of cooking.

Perfect for Busy Lifestyles & Large Meals

iQ MiniOven ensures everyone can prepare home-cooked meals quickly and easily. Designed for modern home cooks, the iQ MiniOven offers rapid heating and remote control access via the CHEF iQ App. No matter what you want to cook, the smart oven will tell you the best time, temperature, pan, rack position, and even start cooking remotely for select cooking functions.

Featuring a 25-quart interior, iQ MiniOven can fit a 13″ pizza or a 9″ x 13″ baking tray while remaining compact enough to live on your countertop. Its spacious interior makes it ideal for roasts, whole chickens, and family-sized meals for larger gatherings.

A New Era in Connected Cooking

The launch of iQ MiniOven underscores CHEF iQ’s commitment to creating a connected cooking ecosystem, simplifying meal prep while empowering home cooks to cook with utmost confidence. The combination of advanced technology, app integration and versatility makes iQ MiniOven a standout appliance in today’s fast-paced world, providing both convenience and quality. Since its preview at CES 2025, the iQ MiniOven has earned several accolades for its innovation.

As consumers increasingly seek time-saving, smart solutions for everyday cooking, the iQ MiniOven delivers speed, precision and versatility. Alongside the iQ Cooker and iQ Sense, the iQ MiniOven adds to CHEF iQ’s suite of smart kitchen devices that continue to elevate the home cooking experience.

For more information and to order the iQ MiniOven, visit www.CHEFiQ.com .