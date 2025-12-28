Inside Domino’s Tech-Driven Approach to Growth and Loyalty

From loyalty programs to AI, Domino’s builds tech that earns one more order.

Domino’s is often described as a technology company that happens to sell pizza, and a conversation with Kate Trumbull, Chief Brand Officer at Domino’s, shows why that label fits. What began in 1960 with a simple promise—deliver hot pizza fast—has evolved into a data-driven, friction-reducing growth engine rooted in store-level execution and customer outcomes.

A Simple Promise That Scaled

From the start, Domino’s focused on one thing: speed. That clarity enabled rapid expansion and a memorable brand identity, symbolized by the three pips on the domino logo. Over time, the menu and channels expanded, but the core mission stayed intact. Today, the brand applies the same discipline to technology—reducing friction, measuring what matters, and making ordering easier without losing operational focus.

Leadership Built on Team Sports and Curiosity

Kate’s leadership path was shaped by sports, coaching, and curiosity. Early assumptions about becoming a lawyer fell away during interviews, leading her toward business roles where problem-solving and brand building intersected. Team environments became her blueprint for leadership, emphasizing cross-functional collaboration among supply chain, e-commerce, IT, PR, finance, and franchisees.

The throughline is confidence paired with humility—pushing big ideas forward while inviting critique early. That balance produces stronger products, clearer storytelling, and KPIs that guide in-market adjustments without ego.

Failing Fast to Build Better Ideas

Failure, when used well, accelerates progress. Trumbull shared an example of an ambitious tech concept that failed consumer testing because it felt too automated and unsettling. The miss led to stronger gates: earlier consumer validation, sharper relevance filters, and smarter production decisions.

Domino’s distinguishes between incremental innovation that compounds over time and bolder bets that can redefine the category. Both matter, but success depends on timing, customer readiness, and disciplined testing.

Loyalty, Data, and the Value of One More Order

Research and analytics power Domino’s loyalty engine. The Piece of the Pie Rewards program emerged from rigorous testing—points versus dollars, simplicity versus complexity, free items versus discounts—while maintaining profitability for franchisees.

The insight was clear: in a category where customers may order six times a year, driving a seventh or eighth visit delivers outsized value. Over time, the program evolved, much like airline or coffee loyalty systems, proving that retention is a strategic growth lever, not just a perk.

Technology That Removes Friction

Domino’s invests where future growth lives: insights, analytics, and engineering. The Pizza Tracker, launched in 2008, turned delivery transparency into delight. Ordering expanded across phones, watches, cars, and TVs, lowering friction wherever hunger strikes.

Partnerships with platforms like Apple CarPlay and experiments in autonomous delivery reinforce a single goal—convenience. Creative partners then translate those innovations into stories that land in three to six seconds, blending visuals, sound, and emotion to prompt action.

Store-First Marketing and the Road Ahead

Marketing’s job remains both simple and demanding: drive orders while honoring a store-first culture. Domino’s headquarters includes a working store, grounding every decision in real operations. During labor shortages, national messaging pivoted toward recruiting, spotlighting franchisee journeys from driver to owner.

Looking ahead, Domino’s sees opportunity in AI, carryout innovation, and autonomous delivery. The mission hasn’t changed—deliver quality food fast, make every step simpler, and earn one more pizza night through smart, tested, team-built ideas.