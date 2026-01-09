Join the fun with SPORTRACK, a groundbreaking game that transforms gameplay through physical missions and innovative technology.

Board games are great for social interaction. Video games can get you moving. However, video games often isolate you behind a headset.

Newjak attempts to fix both problems with SPORTRACK. This “XR Board Game” won an Innovation Award at CES 2026.

Sports Islands on the Living Room Floor

SPORTRACK uses a physical board made of modular tiles. It combines this with a projection system that maps digital elements directly onto the floor. Players roll a physical die to move their character across 16 different sports islands.

When you land on a space, the game challenges you to a physical mission. The system uses AI vision to track your body movements. You do not need to wear any sensors. You might have to do squats or hold a yoga pose. You might even have to coordinate a movement with another player to pass the challenge.

It brings the energy of a gym class to the living room floor by utilizing technology to augment the physical world rather than replace it.