Board games are great for social interaction. Video games can get you moving. However, video games often isolate you behind a headset.
Newjak attempts to fix both problems with SPORTRACK. This “XR Board Game” won an Innovation Award at CES 2026.
Sports Islands on the Living Room Floor
SPORTRACK uses a physical board made of modular tiles. It combines this with a projection system that maps digital elements directly onto the floor. Players roll a physical die to move their character across 16 different sports islands.
When you land on a space, the game challenges you to a physical mission. The system uses AI vision to track your body movements. You do not need to wear any sensors. You might have to do squats or hold a yoga pose. You might even have to coordinate a movement with another player to pass the challenge.
It brings the energy of a gym class to the living room floor by utilizing technology to augment the physical world rather than replace it.