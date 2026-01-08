Protect your home from wildfires with Sonic Fire Tech’s Sonic Home Defense System that creates an effective sound shield.

Listen to Article

People who live where wildfires are common often feel anxious. When a fire breaks out, they usually have two choices: wait for firefighters or try to protect their homes using water or chemical foams.

The Ember Problem No One Sees

The Sonic Home Defense System from Sonic Fire Tech focuses on the main issue: embers. These small, burning pieces are responsible for nearly 90% of homes catching fire during wildfires.

Fighting Fire With Infrasound

Explore Tomorrow's World From Your Inbox Get the latest science, technology, and sustainability content delivered to your inbox. I understand that by providing my email address, I agree to receive emails from Tomorrow's World Today. I understand that I may opt out of receiving such communications at any time.

At CES 2026, Sonic Fire Tech launched a cleaner and faster solution. Their Sonic Home Defense System uses infrasound, which is low-frequency sound waves, to form a protective sound shield.

This shield causes oxygen molecules to vibrate so fast that they cannot bond with fuel. This stops the chemical reaction that keeps a fire going. Without oxygen joining with the fuel, the flames go out almost immediately.

Since the system uses sound instead of chemicals or water, it avoids water damage, toxic runoff, and contact with chemical foams.

You can install it in gutters or attics, it runs on battery backup, and keeps working during power outages, so your home stays protected even if the electricity goes out.