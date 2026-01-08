Revolutionize your landscaping with the PANDAG G1 mower, cutting up to 12 acres a day with minimal fuss and hassle.

Picture a really big solar farm or 18 hole golf course. Normally, keeping all that grass looking good takes a big crew, noisy gas mowers, and lots and lots of money. But now, you might spot a quiet, driverless machine gliding across the field, getting the job done without any fuss. That machine is the PANDAG G1.

They’re showing it off at CES 2026, and it’s designed to solve a pretty basic problem: commercial landscaping is a headache. The G1 is nothing like a small, round robot vacuum. It’s built tough and can mow around 12 acres in a single day, whether it’s a smooth park or a field full of tall, intrusive weeds.

Setting up most robot mowers is a hassle. You often need to bury long wires to keep the mowers from getting lost. The G1 skips all that extra work. It uses LiDAR, which means 3D laser sensors and satellites, to know its exact location, accurate within a few centimeters. With no wires or base stations to set up, you just place it on the field and let it get to work. Before machines like this, taking care of large properties was a real challenge. You needed to hire teams, keep up with messy engines, and worry about safety on steep slopes. Older robots had their problems too. They would lose their signal under trees, bushes, or near tall buildings and simply stop working. PANDAG designed the G1 to be more dependable. It’s built to work every day and finish the job, even if the yard has odd shapes or shadows.

One of its best features is how it deals with unexpected things. If a branch falls or a truck blocks its way, it doesn’t crash or freeze. It spots the obstacle, figures out a new route, and keeps going. The G1 can also be upgraded with new parts.

At CES, they’re showing a trimmer attachment for cleaning up edges and paths. In the future, they plan to add tools for clearing snow or carrying equipment! The idea is to have one machine that can handle all property tasks throughout the year.

This is more than just cutting grass. It’s about making outdoor work safer and more affordable. Instead of pushing a mower, one person can now manage several of these machines from an office.

This change lets machines handle the dull, repetitive jobs. Parks and campuses stay neat with less noise and no fuel needed. It’s simply a smarter way to care for the land.