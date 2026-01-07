Experience play like never before with LEGO Smart Brick. Interaction transforms your builds into dynamic experiences with sound and light.

LEGO Bricks, Rebuilt

For decades, LEGO bricks have been just physical toys. If you wanted lights or sound, you had to use a battery pack or a smartphone app.

This is changing with the LEGO Smart Brick, the main feature of the new “Smart Play” system introduced at CES 2026.

Sound, Sensors, and Play That Responds

The Smart Brick looks just like a regular 2×4 LEGO brick, but inside it has a small computer chip, speakers, and sensors. It uses near-field magnetic communication to connect with other Smart Bricks and special tags in new sets.

This means the model can respond to your play. If you swoosh a TIE Fighter through the air, it will make engine sounds that match your movements. If you bring a Darth Vader minifigure close to the ship, it might turn on certain lights or play voice lines. The best part is that it works offline.

No Screens, No Updates, No Wi-Fi

There are no screens, and you do not need to update an app or connect it to your phone. This keeps the focus on building and playing with your hands.