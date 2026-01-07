Unveiling the thinnest tablet, the Paper, at CES 2026. Weighing just 400 grams, it is perfect for long artistic sessions.

Artists and designers have long wanted a digital tool that feels as natural as using a sketchbook. At CES 2026, Haining Toall Technology may have achieved this with a device that puts the drawing experience first.

Design Meets Discipline

Called the Paper, this new 13.2-inch tablet is getting a lot of attention because it is the thinnest tablet ever made. At only 3.1mm thick, it is about 40% slimmer than the top “Pro” tablets available now.

The Paper is designed to remove obstacles for artists. It weighs just 400 grams, making it easy to hold in one hand for long periods and helping digital painters avoid fatigue. To keep the device so thin, the designers added a small bump on one edge for the USB-C and Mini HDMI ports, so the rest of the tablet stays flat.

The Artist’s Trade-Off

There is a trade-off for this design. The Paper’s battery lasts about three hours, so it is meant for focused studio sessions instead of all-day use. It is a tool made for creators with specific needs.

With a price of about $1,500, the Paper is not a general-purpose computer. Instead, it is a high-end tool designed to feel like a digital canvas that lets you focus completely on your art.