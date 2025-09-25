The Dunn-Edwards Paint Color Visualizer uses advanced image recognition technology to automatically detect and apply colors to walls in photos

Listen to Article

Dunn-Edwards Corporation has launched a new Paint Color Visualizer in partnership with Roomvo. This tool allows both professionals and homeowners to easily preview paint colors in their own spaces, providing quick and realistic renderings. Users do not need to outline walls in photos, as the visualizer uses advanced image recognition technology to accurately apply colors.

Dunn-Edwards Launches Paint Color Visualizer Tool

Powered by Roomvo, the advanced color visualizer eliminates the guesswork with fast visual renderings

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Dunn-Edwards Corporation today announced its partnership with Roomvo to create an advanced color visualizer tool, enabling both professionals and homeowners to preview colors in their own spaces. Designed for ease of use, with quick share and save options, the Dunn-Edwards Paint Color Visualizer delivers fast, realistic renderings in seconds.

The Dunn-Edwards Paint Color Visualizer eliminates the need to manually outline walls in your photos. Using advanced image recognition technology, it automatically detects where color should go and applies it with precision, ensuring an accurate and realistic preview. By removing the guesswork and speeding up the decision-making process, it empowers both design professionals and DIYers to move forward with confidence.

Explore Tomorrow's World From Your Inbox Get the latest science, technology, and sustainability content delivered to your inbox. ... * Select list(s) to subscribe to All Contacts - Opens in 18 Months Yes, I would like to receive emails from TOMORROW’S WORLD TODAY®. (You can unsubscribe anytime) Constant Contact Use. Please leave this field blank. I understand that by providing my email address, I agree to receive emails from Tomorrow's World Today. I understand that I may opt out of receiving such communications at any time.

“Color confidence is one of the biggest challenges in any design project, and we developed the Dunn-Edwards Paint Color Visualizer tool to give our customers a more intuitive way to make color decisions – making the process easier and more accurate,” said Carie Yaka, Director of Product Marketing at Dunn-Edwards. “With this tool, our customers can see colors accurately in their space with just a few clicks and can easily share the edited photos with clients, contractors, or family members – taking the guesswork and the stress out of the equation.”

Getting started is simple: upload a photo of the space or select one from the library and instantly preview the colors. In the Dunn-Edwards Paint Color Visualizer, you can compare before and after room scenes or compare colors side by side – so you have an idea what the color will look like in your space.

In need of color inspiration for your next project? Use the Dunn-Edwards Paint Color Visualizer alongside the recently announced Dunn-Edwards 2026 Color Trends Collection , which features nine trending colors and eight notable neutrals – each drawing inspiration from colors found in nature and offering a balance of tones to create a sense of harmony in any space. The colors were selected with usability in mind – designers, specifiers, and DIYers alike can find the perfect color combinations with these timeless colors.

To access the tool, click ‘See in my room’ on any color page on DunnEdwards.com or visit Roomvo directly .

SOURCE Dunn-Edwards Corporation

This press release is provided for informational purposes only. TomorrowsWorldToday.com is not responsible for the content, terms, or administration of Dunn-Edward’s promotions. Please refer to Dunn-Edwards Corporation‘s website for the most accurate and up-to-date information. Tomorrow’s World Today may receive an affiliate commission if you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website.