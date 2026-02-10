The firm, which previously launched a keyboard that lights up and pairs with an app, has introduced a new, next-gen feature.

Roli, an in-app AI assistant that’s been around since last year, has just launched the Roli AI Music Coach. The firm, which previously launched a keyboard that lights up and pairs with an app, has introduced a new, next-gen feature.

AI Music Coach

After the acquisition of UltraLeap, a company that specialized in hand tracking, Roli accelerated the development of Airwave. This fully integrated infrared camera system tracks the 27 joints in your hands and gives you a representation of your hands on the screen so that you can monitor your form and finger placement.

AI Music Coach suggests songs to learn through a conversational interface that assesses your interests, experience, and skill level. Though the software can’t monitor things like posture or floppy wrists, it will use input from Airwave to offer advice on finger placement and hand form. When the app notices fingering mistakes, it pauses the lesson to tell you which finger should be used for which note.

As your skill level progresses, AI Music Coach automatically adjusts your lessons accordingly. The software is also multilingual, currently offering instruction in 40 languages.

Roland Lamb, co-founder and CEO of ROLI, had this to say about the launch: “The combination of hand tracking, advanced voice capabilities, and deep musical knowledge, results in an entirely new type of practice, with a teacher or for standalone practice. It’s more fun, but also more effective, because the AI Coach can give you holistic feedback on your session. You don’t need to be able to read music to learn, you don’t even need to be able to read.”

In addition to video lessons, there’s a vast song library that you can explore and learn, games that you can play, and a free mode where you can freely use the keys. The Roli app can even display sheet music for the more traditional approach.

There are several packages available for purchase on the Roli AI Music Coach site, from a full to a mini keyboard experience, starting around $500.