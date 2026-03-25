Microsoft and NVIDIA’s new project aims to leverage AI to handle the drawn-out regulation process in the nuclear industry.

Between the growth of digital tech and new factories opening up, our old power grids are struggling to keep up. Most people agree that nuclear energy is a great way to get steady, carbon-free power, but building these plants takes forever.

Right now, the industry is stuck in a massive bottleneck. Before anyone even starts digging, projects get buried under mountains of paperwork, custom engineering, and years of manual regulatory reviews. It’s a slow, expensive process that often leads to delays.

Using AI to Streamline the Paperwork

To help fix this, Microsoft is starting a new project with NVIDIA. They want to use AI to handle the challenging parts of designing and permitting nuclear plants. The goal is to give the workers better tools to get through the red tape.

The “permitting” phase alone can cost hundreds of millions of dollars and take years. Engineers often spend thousands of hours checking tens of thousands of pages for tiny mistakes. Microsoft and NVIDIA want to change that by using AI to spot inconsistencies in documents and keep everything organized.

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Since every engineering decision is digitally linked to the rules, regulators can verify safety much faster. It also makes costs and timelines more predictable by using simulations to catch problems before they happen at the construction site.

Digital Twin Models

The collaboration focuses on using “Digital Twins” of the plant. These models allow engineers to see how a tiny design change affects the whole building before they ever pour concrete.

AI can also help with the heavy lifting of drafting license applications, which lets regulators focus on actual safety judgments instead of just proofreading text. Once construction starts, 4D and 5D simulations can track time and costs in real-time to prevent the scheduling conflicts that usually make these projects go over budget.

Even after the plant is built, AI-powered sensors can watch for small issues to keep the grid stable. It’s all about making a complex process repeatable and reliable so we can get clean energy online sooner.