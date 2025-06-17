Listen to Article

Wimbledon 2025 is set to serve up more than just world-class tennis. It’s delivering an ace in fan engagement with cutting-edge AI. In a continued partnership with IBM, the All England Lawn Tennis Club is unveiling exciting new digital experiences powered by IBM’s watsonx platform.

The All England Lawn Tennis Club and IBM Launch New AI Features for Real-Time Wimbledon Fan Engagement

LONDON, June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The All England Lawn Tennis Club and IBM (NYSE: IBM) today announced new and enhanced AI-powered digital experiences coming to The Championships, Wimbledon 2025. Making its debut is ‘Match Chat’, an interactive AI assistant that can answer fans’ questions during live singles matches. The ‘Likelihood to Win’ tool is also being enhanced, offering fans a projected win percentage that can change throughout each game.

The solutions, which leverage match data and generative AI on watsonx, are the latest in the All England Club and IBM’s mission to provide tennis fans with innovative and unique ways to engage across The Championship fortnight.

Match Chat is available on the Wimbledon App and on wimbledon.com. Fans can engage with the assistant using either pre-written prompts or their own questions (for example; ‘who has converted more break points in the match?’, or ‘who is performing better in the match?’). Immediate responses and match analysis – delivered by AI – are provided, offering insights and enriching the fans’ experience.

Match Chat is built with technologies on watsonx Orchestrate including a collection of AI agents and large language models (LLMs), such as IBM Granite, that are trained on the Wimbledon editorial style and the language of tennis. It will also be available post-match in IBM Slamtracker for select high profile match-ups.

The enhanced Likelihood to Win tool generates projections from a comprehensive, AI-powered analysis of player statistics, expert opinion and match momentum. The tool leverages IBM technologies including Red Hat Openshift, which allows developers to build, deploy, and scale applications quickly and efficiently across multiple environments.

Together, these features aim to help Wimbledon create complimentary experiences to further engage new and existing tennis fans globally. They also offer fans more ways to interact with all the exciting action from the ladies’ and gentlemen’s singles matches – as it unfolds.

Fans can access these, and other features, via the IBM Slamtracker which is available on the Wimbledon App and on wimbledon.com.

Usama Al-Qassab, Marketing & Commercial Director at the All England Club, said: “We are committed to providing fans with the best possible Wimbledon experience, whether they interact with us through TV, radio, digitally or within the grounds. The innovations we have introduced in recent years, driven by generative AI, in conjunction with IBM, allow us to provide more exciting ways for our hundreds of millions of fans around the world to interact with The Championships. This year’s new features will encourage the Wimbledon audience to immerse themselves and engage with all the match action like never before.”

Jonathan Adashek, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications for IBM, said: “Solutions like Match Chat and Likelihood to Win show how AI on watsonx can deliver tennis fans the compelling real-time insight and match engagement they want around this historic tournament and its players. Our 35-year partnership with the All England Club is another example of how IBM helps clients unlock and achieve lasting value from their unique data using AI.”

The Championships, Wimbledon, will run from June 30 to July 13, 2025. To see the technology in action, visit wimbledon.com or download the Wimbledon App on your mobile device, available on the App Store and Google Play Store.

This press release is provided for informational purposes only. TomorrowsWorldToday.com is not responsible for the content, terms, or administration of IBM’s promotions. Please refer to IBM.com for the most accurate and up-to-date information. Tomorrow’s World Today may receive an affiliate commission if you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website.