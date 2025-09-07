The car is made entirely from wood, minus the steel axles and acrylic windows.

This handcrafted wooden sculpture is modeled to look like a third-generation Bentley Continental GT. Though the artist’s identity remains a mystery, the car comes from Belgium and resembles the work of ND Woodworking Art, a group that creates wooden sculptures of various vehicles.

The car is made entirely from wood, minus the steel axles and acrylic windows. Built using marine-grade teak and plywood, reports suggest that more than 3,000 hours went into the construction. Thousands of wooden parts form the body of the vehicle, and the structure is perched on two large wooden beams.

Though the proportions aren’t exact at every angle, the sculpture recreates some of the vehicle’s most iconic features, including the oval headlights, large grille, and exhaust outlets. The piece also features the three-dimensional Bentley emblems and the GT’s curves and lines.

According to Interesting Engineering, the vehicle’s doors open and close using exposed hinges. The interior includes carved seats, a dashboard, and a center console. Though the wooden seats are flatter than the leather seats featured in the real Continental GT, the marker etched patterns emulate Bentley’s diamond-style upholstery.

It may not be equipped with a W12 or V8 engine, but the car possesses a rack-and-pinion system that allows it to move and steer. It’s also much lighter than the real thing, weighing 2,000 pounds (907 kg) compared to the 5,000-pound (2,459 kg) real Bentley.

The wooden Bentley sculpture is being shown at the Autosport Group showroom in Boca Raton, Florida. Though it currently resides amidst other luxury cars of this brand, the dealer has listed the vehicle for sale on eBay for an asking price of $98,900, which falls within the same range as some used Continental GTs.

Though the sculpture isn’t functional like a real Bentley Continental GT, car lovers and art collectors alike may appreciate the high value of such a uniquely crafted piece.