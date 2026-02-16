Listen to Article

Pittsburgh’s Carnegie Museum of Art just revealed the 61 artists and collectives who will participate in its 59th Carnegie International (May 2026-January 2027). The exhibition will include a record 36 newly commissioned pieces created specifically for the event, which is the longest-running recurring exhibition in North America.



After 14 artists were originally announced in November, more than 40 new participants were announced, including the 2024 Turner Prize-winner Jasleen Kaur and Li Yi-Fan, who will represent Taiwan at this year’s Venice Biennale. The event will be curated by Carnegie Museum of Art’s Ryan Inouye and Liz Park, and Danielle A. Jackson of Artists Space in New York.

This year’s exhibition is titled If the word we, symbolizing community and collaboration. The event invites visitors to think about how we live together, overcome differences, and create collective futures.

The title is inspired by an essay by Haytham el-Wardany, “What If the Word We,” in which the writer imagines “we” as an ear rather than an eye, emphasizing listening as essential for community.

“The title encourages rebuilding a sense of togetherness while asking visitors to think through its logic and arrive at their own understanding of ‘we,’” said Ryan Inouye, curator of international art at the Carnegie Museum of Art and one of three Carnegie International curators.

The event will feature artworks across an array of media, including painting, sculpture, installation, photography, video, performance, and theater.

“This International emerged through sustained relationships rather than a single curatorial framework,” the curators said in a joint statement. “Projects developed through extended exchanges with artists, writers and collaborators—often over several years—allow works to evolve in response to specific sites, contexts and forms of knowledge. This process shaped an exhibition attentive to how ideas move across places, disciplines and histories as they take form in the present.”