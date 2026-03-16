Nuclear energy is a big part of the plan to meet the world’s growing power needs, but safety is always a priority. High-profile accidents like Chernobyl and Fukushima serve as constant reminders that the materials we use to build these plants have to be incredibly tough. Usually, we rely on heavy concrete walls to act as a shield, but researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati think they’ve found a way to make that shield even better.

The team recently developed a new kind of cement mortar that doesn’t just hold a building up, it actively blocks harmful radiation. By mixing in tiny amounts of specific microparticles, they’ve created a material that is denser, stronger, and more durable than the standard concrete used in construction today.

A More Secure Mortar

To get these results, the researchers experimented with four different additives: boron oxide, lead oxide, bismuth oxide, and tungsten oxide. Each one brings something different to the table. For example, lead oxide makes the mortar denser, while tungsten oxide helps the material resist cracking under pressure. Boron oxide is particularly good at stopping radiation from leaking through.

The goal is to create a “broad-spectrum” defense that can handle different types of radiation, like gamma rays and neutrons, all at once.

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“The safety of nuclear infrastructure critically depends on the performance of containment materials under extreme mechanical and radiation environments,” said Prof. Hrishikesh Sharma, an Associate Professor at IIT Guwahati. “Through this research, we have demonstrated that carefully engineered microparticle-modified cement mortar can significantly enhance both structural integrity and radiation shielding capacity.”

Sharma added, “Our final goal is to develop next-generation cement-based materials that not only withstand harsh service conditions but also provide reliable protection against mixed radiation fields.”

A Safer Future

While the initial tests on the mortar were successful, the researchers aren’t stopping there. The next step is to scale this up from a simple mortar mix to a full concrete design that can be used in actual construction. This means testing how it handles real-world weight and stress over long periods.

“We are now planning to scale up the developed cement mortar to a full concrete mix design and conduct structural-level testing of reinforced concrete elements incorporating the developed mortar,” says Prof. Sharma. “We are also working on optimising the microparticle dosage to achieve an ideal balance between mechanical strength, workability, durability, and radiation shielding performance of the developed cement mortar.”

If this pans out, we could see this new material used in everything from large power plants and small modular reactors to the radiation rooms in your local hospital. The team is currently looking for partners in the construction and nuclear industries to help move this technology out of the lab and into the field.