Nuclear power plants generate a lot of clean energy, but they also leave behind used fuel. A company named Curio is developing a new waste management method. The company’s proposed fuel recycling facility has advanced into the design phase. Curio announced that engineering firm Sargent & Lundy will design the NuCycle building.

This means the project is officially moving from a concept into something that will finally be built. The goal is to build an industrial facility that can recycle used nuclear fuel on a large scale. Sargent & Lundy will use Curio’s chemistry and tech plans as blueprints for a safe, working plant. They also need to make sure the design can pass strict licensing rules with the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

Designing the Nuclear Waste Recycling Plant

Right now, the teams are working on evaluating potential sites and figuring out the basic design rules for the facility. They are also drafting the initial concepts for the main process building and its support structures.

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“As we approach commercialization of our NuCycle technology, we are achieving multiple milestones at a rapid pace,” said Edward McGinnis, President & CEO of Curio. “We have proven the science behind NuCycle. Now, with Sargent & Lundy’s help, we will design the plant that will recycle used nuclear fuel at scale, strengthening U.S. energy security, and closing the domestic fuel cycle.”

Planning for the Future

Moving from an idea to a physical industrial building takes careful planning. The design team has to make sure the plant is easy to maintain, safe for workers, and ready to expand in the future.

“Our teams combine proven methodologies with forward-looking technologies to ensure innovation delivers safety, scalability, and sustainability for the next generation of nuclear power,” Shiven Sulkar, Executive Vice President and Chief Nuclear Officer for Sargent & Lundy, said. “This collaboration with Curio underscores Sargent & Lundy’s role in advancing nuclear solutions that strengthen grid reliability, support long-term fuel-cycle resilience, and expand clean-energy capacity across the U.S. power market.”

Ultimately, the goal is to create a reliable, domestic loop for nuclear fuel so nothing goes to waste.