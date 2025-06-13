Discover why the Hyundai IONIQ 9 is the Favorite Plug-in EV as voted by top automotive journalists at the MAMA Spring Rally.

Listen to Article

The Hyundai IONIQ 9 was named the Favorite Plug-in EV by the Midwest Automotive Media Association (MAMA) at their Spring Rally in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, on June 13, 2025. Praised for its 335-mile range, bold styling, and family-friendly versatility, the three-row electric SUV outperformed 80 competitors, tying with the Volvo EX90, as voted by over 75 automotive journalists.

Hyundai IONIQ 9 Named Favorite Plug-In EV By Midwest Automotive Media Association

CHICAGO, June 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Hyundai IONIQ 9 has been honored as the Favorite Plug-in EV by the Midwest Automotive Media Association (MAMA) at their recent Spring Rally drive in Elkhart Lake, WI. This designation was awarded to the IONIQ 9 for its remarkable range, advanced interior features, and significant engagement during the media event.

Approximately 80 new vehicle models were assessed during the program, and those receiving ‘Favorites’ accolades are considered candidates for MAMA’s ‘Favorite Vehicle of 2025,’ which will be announced at the 2026 Chicago Auto Show. The MAMA award acknowledges exceptional vehicles across seven key categories, as determined by the votes of over 75 automotive journalists.

“With its impressive 335-mile range estimate (IONIQ 9 RWD S) bold styling, and family-friendly versatility, the IONIQ 9 is earning accolades across the country,” said Ricky Lao, director, product planning, Hyundai Motor North America. “We’re proud to showcase our latest electric SUV to media and consumers alike—especially those seeking a capable, three-row EV that fits their lifestyle.”

Explore Tomorrow's World From Your Inbox Get the latest science, technology, and sustainability content delivered to your inbox. ... * Select list(s) to subscribe to All Contacts - Opens in 18 Months Yes, I would like to receive emails from TOMORROW’S WORLD TODAY®. (You can unsubscribe anytime) Constant Contact Use. Please leave this field blank. I understand that by providing my email address, I agree to receive emails from Tomorrow's World Today. I understand that I may opt out of receiving such communications at any time.

“Hyundai continues to be a favorite among MAMA journalists as it has consecutively won MAMA’s Favorites accolades for the past three years. Hot off last year’s big win as MAMA’s Favorite Vehicle of the Year with the Hyundai IONIQ 5 N, their latest electric model, the IONIQ 9 clinched MAMA’s Favorite Plug-in Vehicle in a tie vote with the Volvo EX90 at our annual Spring Rally,” said Jim O’Brill, MAMA President. “The IONIQ 9 is an impressive three row electric crossover that showcases innovative design, technology, and impressive range. The IONIQ 9 was constantly on the go as media captured content, evaluated, and for many, drove for the first time. It’s no surprise that this was favored by our media members.”

About the Midwest Automotive Media Association

Founded in 1991, the Midwest Automotive Media Association (MAMA) comprises about 300 automotive journalists and industry professionals from approximately 25 states and the District of Columbia. Though based in the Chicago area, MAMA welcomes members from all over. The organization’s purpose is to provide a forum for newsworthy people, current issues, and new products in the auto industry.

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America

This press release is provided for informational purposes only. TomorrowsWorldToday.com is not responsible for the content, terms, or administration of Hyundai’s promotions. Please refer to Hyundai Motor America for the most accurate and up-to-date information. Tomorrow’s World Today may receive an affiliate commission if you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website.