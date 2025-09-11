CarMD Launches CarMD Connect for Location Sharing and Vehicle Health Monitoring

This tech is ideal for families with teen drivers or anyone looking to stay informed about their vehicle’s status.

CarMD has announced the launch of CarMD® Connect, an innovative all-in-one smart solution that combines real-time location sharing and vehicle health monitoring. Designed for peace of mind and proactive car care, the product includes an easy-to-use plug-in device and a no-subscription mobile app, making it ideal for families with teen drivers or anyone looking to stay informed about their vehicle’s status.

CarMD Announces Launch of CarMD Connect for Location Sharing and Vehicle Health Monitoring

Plug-in device and mobile app deliver real-time insight on vehicle and family location, safety

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — CarMD today announced the launch of its CarMD® Connect all-in-one smart solution for location sharing and vehicle health monitoring. The product includes an easy-to-use plug-in device and app, delivering real-time insight to know where your vehicle is and if it’s safe to drive. Whether you’re the parent of a teen driver who wants to keep an eye on family, or a vehicle owner who wants better control of your car care, this solution has you covered.

CarMD Connect is now available at Walmart.com and Amazon.com – just in time for back-to-school and off-to-college gift giving.

“As vehicles grow more complex, and consumers embrace apps and AI, CarMD continues to enhance the car ownership experience,” said Derek Chenn, CarMD’s marketing director. “This product builds on CarMD’s two decades of helping drivers monitor vehicle health and make smarter repair decisions. CarMD Connect isn’t just another tracker — it combines diagnostics, safety alerts, and shared access in one simple solution. Beta testers, especially parents of teen drivers, have praised its connection, real-time alerts and peace of mind.”

Since its first product launched in 2006, millions of drivers have trusted CarMD to monitor vehicle health, inspect used cars, diagnose car problems, and save money on car repair. This product builds on CarMD’s legacy product, going beyond check engine light diagnostics. With CarMD Connect, you can:

Location Sharing + Geofencing. Know where your loved ones and their vehicles are at all times. The My Groups feature lets you set up safe zones and receive alerts when loved ones enter or leave a set location like school or work.

Know where your loved ones and their vehicles are at all times. The My Groups feature lets you set up safe zones and receive alerts when loved ones enter or leave a set location like school or work. Vehicle Health Monitoring. Get real-time vehicle status alerts and stay ahead of costly repairs with proactive insights. Continuously monitor vital systems and detect issues like a failing catalytic converter or low battery voltage to avoid surprise breakdowns. Decipher dashboard warning lights; get technician-verified fixes — including repair costs and service scheduling.

Get real-time vehicle status alerts and stay ahead of costly repairs with proactive insights. Continuously monitor vital systems and detect issues like a failing catalytic converter or low battery voltage to avoid surprise breakdowns. Decipher dashboard warning lights; get technician-verified fixes — including repair costs and service scheduling. Ask CarMD the AI Auto Expert. Get 24/7 personalized, car-specific answers to your car questions powered by decades of expert repair data – from “What tire pressure do my car’s tires need?” to “What type of gas does my car take?” to “My car is blowing white smoke, should I worry?”.

Get 24/7 personalized, car-specific answers to your car questions powered by decades of expert repair data – from “What tire pressure do my car’s tires need?” to “What type of gas does my car take?” to “My car is blowing white smoke, should I worry?”. Co-Manage Vehicles. Monitor and manage all family vehicles from a single dashboard. Use it to get registration, emission and service reminders, and keep car maintenance records, which can maximize used car resale value. (One device per vehicle).

Monitor and manage all family vehicles from a single dashboard. Use it to get registration, emission and service reminders, and keep car maintenance records, which can maximize used car resale value. (One device per vehicle). Emergency Assistance. Call 911 or send alerts to emergency contacts with one tap.

Call 911 or send alerts to emergency contacts with one tap. Track trips. Log, sort and export trips by date, distance and category (business, personal, school).

CarMD Connect is unlike any other product on the market today. While it shares some features and functions drivers may recognize in a location tracker or OBD2 diagnostic product, it offers much more, including 24/7 access to Ask CarMD, CarMD’s AI auto expert, and an innovative people-vehicle connection.

Ask CarMD is the only AI auto expert that taps insight from CarMD’s proprietary knowledgebase – developed over decades with real world vehicle service and repair data from more than 100 million technician-verified, vehicle-specific fixes, plus licensed information from OEMs. When you engage with Ask CarMD, you get personalized answers customized to your vehicle, which is more accurate than if you were to ask an off-the-shelf chatbot.

CarMD Connect is designed to work with 1996 and later OBD2 compliant passenger cars and light-duty trucks. The compact device plugs into your car’s easy-to-access OBD2 port (usually located under the dashboard on the driver’s side) and works seamlessly with the no-subscription CarMD Connect app. Use CarMD’s coverage checker to see if it will work on your vehicle.

The MSRP for CarMD Connect is $99.96 (US). The CarMD Connect device pairs with the app, which works on Apple and Android devices, and is available in the Apple App and Google Play stores. There are no hidden costs, subscription fees or ongoing charges – just straightforward, reliable support when you need it. For more information, visit https://carmdconnect.com.