In a groundbreaking move for both sustainability and sports, material science innovator Balena has unveiled the world’s first performance-grade frisbee made from BioCir®X—a bacteria-fermented, biodegradable bioplastic. This launch marks the company’s debut in the performance sports industry and signals a bold step toward circular product design that doesn’t compromise on strength, durability, or functionality.

Balena, the material science company behind some of the most advanced circular thermoplastic materials on the market, is officially entering the performance sports industry with a bold first: the world’s first frisbee, made from bacteria-fermented bioplastic.

Crafted using BioCir®X, a high-performance biopolymer developed by Balena, the frisbee is engineered for durability, impact resistance, and a responsible end-of-life across compost, soil, and marine environments. This isn’t a prototype, it’s a performance-grade product built from a proprietary, biopolymer composition that’s designed to play hard and leave no trace.

This launch marks a major breakthrough in sustainable sports equipment, proving that scientific innovation and true circularity can unlock entirely new product categories without compromising on function or quality.

The frisbee will be available for brand partnerships starting August. Early interest has already been secured from leading sports and lifestyle brands. Balena is now inviting forward-thinking partners to bring circular design into play.

This launch signals a broader shift: sports is just the beginning. As Balena continues to scale its BioCir® material portfolio, new applications are being developed across outdoor gear, athletic equipment, and high-impact consumer products replacing traditional plastics with solutions built for real-world performance and a circular future.

About BioCirX for Frisbee

BioCir® X delivers a biobased and biodegradable alternative to traditional plastics without compromising strength, durability, or performance. Perfectly suited for an active lifestyle, this material ensures every toss and catch makes a positive impact on the planet.

Key Material Features for the Frisbee

Impact-Resistant: Withstand every toss, catch, and drop without losing shape or function.

Durable: Designed for extended play, ensuring reliability in all environments.

Biodegradable: Engineered to break down responsibly in compost, soil, or marine conditions, reducing waste.

Scalable: Ready for efficient production via injection molding, ensuring accessibility for B2B brands.

Performance Benefits

Proven Impact Resistance: Rigorous testing ensures the frisbee withstands high-force impacts during use.

Flexural Strength: Optimized to handle the bending and stress of play without cracking or deforming.

Biodegradability: Independently tested to ensure complete breakdown in compost, soil, and marine environments.

The Problem

The global disc market, valued at $688 million by 2031 with a growth rate of 15.6%, represents a booming opportunity as more individuals adopt new sports each year. However, this rapid expansion brings significant environmental challenges. With only 9% of plastic waste recycled globally, traditional frisbees, made from non-biodegradable plastics, contribute heavily to the plastic waste crisis. These products can persist in landfills and oceans for over 400 years, exacerbating the environmental impact of the sports industry.

