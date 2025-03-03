Domino’s Stuffed Crust Cheat Receipts Giveaway

For years, customers have had to go elsewhere to fulfill their stuffed crust cravings. To make it up to them, Domino’s is giving away $250,000 worth of free Parmesan Stuffed Crust Pizzas through Cheat Receipts. To enter for a chance to win between now and March 23, 2025, customers should:

– Visit dominoscheatreceipts.com.

– Upload a photo of a receipt showing they ordered stuffed crust elsewhere, prior to March 3, 2025.

Winners who meet the criteria will be entered into a drawing to be randomly selected to receive a code for a free Domino’s Parmesan Stuffed Crust Pizza via email. Weekly drawings will take place on March 10, 17 and 24, 2025. For complete official rules, visit dominoscheatreceipts.com.

National Stuffed Crust Week

In honor of Parmesan Stuffed Crust’s launch, Domino’s is declaring March 3-9 as National Stuffed Crust Week. Why? Because Domino’s believes everyone should celebrate by enjoying a Parmesan Stuffed Crust Pizza. Customers can try one-topping Parmesan Stuffed Crust Pizzas for $9.99 each through Domino’s Carryout Deal during National Stuffed Crust Week and beyond.

To find the nearest Domino’s store and order Parmesan Stuffed Crust, visit dominos.com.

About Domino’s Pizza®

Founded in 1960, Domino’s Pizza is the largest pizza company in the world, with a significant business in both delivery and carryout. It ranks among the world’s top public restaurant brands with a global enterprise of more than 21,300 stores in over 90 markets. Domino’s had global retail sales of over $19.1 billion in 2024. Its system is comprised of independent franchise owners who accounted for 99% of Domino’s stores as of the end of the fourth quarter of 2024. In the U.S., Domino’s generated more than 85% of U.S. retail sales in 2024 via digital channels and has developed many innovative ordering platforms.

